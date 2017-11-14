Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover released from hospital

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover is home after being hospitalized just days after announcing his resignation.

A family member cited heart problems as the cause of Hoover's hospitalization.

Hoover resigned from that leadership position amid a sexual harassment scandal within the Kentucky State Capitol.

On November 5, the 57-year-old republican acknowledged he was one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment suit with a member of the House Republican Caucus staff.

Kentucky House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne released a statement Tuesday afternoon that read:

“Rep. Jeff Hoover’s family has confirmed that he has been released from the hospital and is doing well. At this time, his family still requests privacy as he recovers at home.”

