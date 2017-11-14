Jr-ROTC students deliver supplies to help homeless veterans

A group of high school students are coming together to help homeless veterans.

Members of the Junior ROTC at Apollo High School learned the Owensboro VA needed warm clothes and basic necessities for homeless veterans. At the beginning of the school year, the J-ROTC got to work collecting donations to help veterans.

On Tuesday, they made the delivery.

"That the youth see that the veterans are important the the community and to our country," explained Jeannie Best, Medical Support Assistant at the VA. "And they realize the contribution our veterans have made for all of us. And they are wanting to give back to those veterans."

In all, J-ROTC members collected 12 boxes full of supplies.

