Eagles remain No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite a week off, the Philadelphia Eagles are still on a roll.

The Eagles, one of two teams on a seven-game winning streak, maintained their top spot in the latest AP Pro 32 poll .

Philadelphia received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points Tuesday in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Eagles (8-1) are coming off their bye and face NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The New England Patriots, who have won five in a row and are coming off a 41-16 rout of the reeling Denver Broncos, moved up a spot to No. 2.

"After a shaky start, the Pats are starting to look like themselves behind a resurgent defense," said Ira Kaufman of SB Nation Radio. "That's a bad look for the rest of the AFC."

The Pittsburgh Steelers slipped a spot to No. 3. They open the Week 11 schedule, hosting the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

"Had a big scare in Indy," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of the Steelers overcoming a 17-3 second-half deficit to top last-place Indianapolis 20-17.

Both the Titans and Steelers enter the matchup on four-game winning streaks. And it's the first of four consecutive prime-time games for the Steelers before their pivotal game against the Patriots on Dec. 17.

The surging New Orleans Saints, who have won seven in a row since starting the season 0-2, moved up two spots to No. 4.

"The Saints have finally found a defense to go with Drew Brees' offense, and the results have been terrific," Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "Yes, the Saints are back in the Super Bowl conversation."

The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, both on four-game winning streaks, are next at Nos. 5 and 6. Those teams will meet this weekend in Minneapolis.

"We'll get a lot better idea of whether the Rams are real after Sunday's game in Minnesota," said Alex Marvez of The Sporting News.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a bye, remained at No. 7 and return to face the struggling New York Giants. For the Chiefs, it's the first of two trips to the Meadowlands in a three-week span.

The Carolina Panthers, coming off a 45-21 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, inched up a spot to No. 8 and now enter their bye week.

"Cam Newton is looking more and more like the Cam Newton of 2015, which could mean good things for the Panthers moving forward," said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The Seattle Seahawks, who lost Richard Sherman for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon in their 22-16 win over Arizona on Thursday, moved up to No. 9. The Seahawks finish off Week 11, hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Titans, tied for first place in the AFC South, each moved up a spot to No. 10 and 11 respectively.

