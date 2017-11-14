Person in wheelchair struck in hit and run - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Person in wheelchair struck in hit and run

The scene at 18th Street and W Broadway Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News) The scene at 18th Street and W Broadway Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Metrosafe said.

It happened at 18th St. and W. Broadway Avenue in the Russell neighborhood. Metrosafe said the call came in around 7:30 p.m...

Police and EMS are on the scene. Injuries were reported, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

