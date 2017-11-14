Friends of Eastern Cemetery burglarized, over $20,000 in equipment stolen

Of the things left behind, a few buckets and gasoline cans. (Source: FOEC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The group Friends of Eastern Cemetery is asking for the public's help in finding over $200,000 worth of equipment that was stolen.

The equipment maintains the cemetery. Andy Harpole, a member of Friends of Eastern Cemetery, says he believes the equipment was stolen late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Among the stolen equipment was three commercial mowers, a 4-wheeler, a trailer that had push mowers and weed eaters, chain saws with extra blades and oil were also stolen.

Friends of Eastern Cemetery will now work on securing the storage area, and the hand tools left behind.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2nd suspect in New Albany homicide surrenders

+ LMPD Chief issues statement on alleged neighborhood disparity

+ LMPD asks for public assistance locating suspected robber

Friends of Eastern Cemetery is the group that places flags on veterans grave sites, as well as participating in the upcoming Wreaths Across America event.

Anyone with information on the stolen equipment is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.