2-year-old clings to life after he accidentally shot himself

The child shot himself inside a car in this parking lot Monday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A toddler clings to life 24 hours after he accidentally shot himself in the head.

A two-year-old got hold of a gun in his parents car Monday in the parking lot of 44 Auto Mart off Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police said the boy's father was looking at cars at the used car lot. The mother and another child were also inside the car at the time the gun went off.

Ty Robinson was at work on Monday next door to 44 Auto Mart. He knew something was seriously wrong when he looked outside.

"The mom was kind of hysterical," Robinson said. "She was holding his head there."

Police aren't saying exactly how the child was able to get hold of the gun.

He was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital with a police escort and is in very critical condition.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Child shoots self in Jeffersontown

LMPD says the gun belonged to a parent and they did have a carry conceal permit.

D'Shawn Johnson, WAVE 3 News Safety and Security expert, says it's rare in situations like this that the gun owner will face charges.

"It's very rare that it does happen, unless there is something that is really a gross negligence on the part of the parent or caregiver," Johnson said. "Some of the factors are - Is the weapon legal? Was it left in an area to where they felt that youth could get to it extremely easily?"

Police have not released where in the car the gun was in this case.

In general, when it comes to protecting your family, you don't want to make your family a victim.

"It's like your car. You have a car, you have to take a test and learn how to drive," concealed carry instructor Rick Strohmeir said. "You need to take some sort of class to learn about the weapon and learn about the safety aspect about your weapon."

That includes properly storing your weapon. Attending a class on gun safety does not take much.

"$75 and 8 hours of my day to keep my kids safe," Strohmeir said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 children shot in 3 hours in Louisville

+ The Ultimate Men's Health Guy faces the ultimate battle against drugs

+ New initiative unveiled to stop human trafficking in Kentucky

Strohmeir said if you are going to have a gun in your car, keep it like you would keep it in your home - locked up and in a secure place.

"Locked up in the glove box. Get a safe for your car if you want to put them in it, or (keep it) on the person," Strohmeir said. "Laying out for a child to grab is a mistake you should never make."

Strohmeir said every gun store hands out a Youth Handgun Safety Act Notice, which is pamphlet created by the ATF.

Police have not charged the child's parents in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.