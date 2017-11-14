I-24 open both ways after vehicle fire in McCracken Co., KY

Interstate 24 back open eastbound and westbound after a semi tanker truck on fire according to the transportation cabinet, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Dispatch Office. Traffic is moving slowly.

The truck was hauling propane according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Traffic was closed from the 2.5 to 3-mile marker of the Kentucky end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis, Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky.

All lanes were blocked.

Passenger vehicles can detour using the US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge.

Commercial trucks are prohibited from crossing the Brookport Bridge.

