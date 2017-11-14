Financial situation improving for KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Financial situation improving for KFC Yum! Center

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The financial situation is improving for the KFC Yum! Center.

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the arena's bond rating from "junk" to "investor" grade.

Several factors went into the upgrade, including increased revenue, a new lease agreement, and commitments from the state and UofL.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Friends of Eastern Cemetery burglarized, over $20,000 in equipment stolen
The Ultimate Men's Health Guy faces the ultimate battle against drugs
Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover released from hospital

Mayor Greg Fischer says the changes have created long-term stability, which will save taxpayers money.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly