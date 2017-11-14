Financial situation improving for KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The financial situation is improving for the KFC Yum! Center.

On Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the arena's bond rating from "junk" to "investor" grade.

Several factors went into the upgrade, including increased revenue, a new lease agreement, and commitments from the state and UofL.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the changes have created long-term stability, which will save taxpayers money.

