Kentucky Sports Radio asks judge to dismiss harassment lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The men behind "Kentucky Sports Radio" want a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a referee, because it was filed in Nebraska.

John Higgins' company, the Rooferees, received hundreds of threatening calls and voicemails from Kentucky fans, after UK's Elite Eight Loss in March 2017.

Higgins claims Matt Jones and Drew Franklin gave out the phone number on their show, Kentucky Sports Radio.

Jones and Franklin have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction, or move the case to Kentucky.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ The Ultimate Men's Health Guy faces the ultimate battle against drugs

+ Who's saying what about the world of sports?

+ Louisville City FC wins USL Cup with late-game goal

Higgins is suing for $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.