Car damaged by bullet in Charlestown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Charlestown Police Department is investigating after a car was damaged by a bullet.

According to the Charlestown Police Department, the damage appears to have been caused when someone shot a high caliber rifle into the air on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the northern most area of Charlestown, possibly between 8 and 9 p.m.

The incident is a reminder to gun owners that it is never a safe or good idea to all to fire any firearm up into the air aimlessly. Anything or anyone could be hit by the falling debris.

“When fired into the air, bullets can return to the ground at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, a sufficient force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death,” recently documented the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“State and local laws forbid such discharge of firearms, for just these types of reasons," said Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald. "Everyone’s safety, especially innocent children outside, has to be the priority that outweighs any reason to shoot a firearm into the air.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to anonymously call the Charlestown Police Department at 812-256-CHPD (2473) or via email by clicking here.

