IRS phone scam makes a comeback in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A well-known telephone scam is making a comeback in WAVE Country.

The automated message says "The IRS has issued a warrant for your arrest warrant against you. right now you and your physical property both are being monitored."

The message demands you call to prevent further legal action, but WAVE 3 News stresses that this is a scam.

People who actually owe taxes would get a letter through the mail and not a phone call.

Anyone who gets one of these calls should hang up.

