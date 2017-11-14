New apartment complex planned for Oxmoor Lane - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New apartment complex planned for Oxmoor Lane

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A rendering of the newly proposed apartments. (Source: Niles Bolton Associates) A rendering of the newly proposed apartments. (Source: Niles Bolton Associates)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans are in the works for a new apartment complex, behind Oxmoor Center.

The Oxmoor Farm Development plan was filed with the city on Monday. It includes 15 apartment buildings, spread across the 16 acre lot.

The development is on Oxmoor Lane, behind Oxmoor Center, off Shelbyville Road near the Watterson Expressway.

