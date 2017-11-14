1 lane of KY 307 blocked in Hickman Co., KY after semi hits rail - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 lane of KY 307 blocked in Hickman Co., KY after semi hits railroad overpass

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FULTON, KY (KFVS) -

KY 307 is restricted to one lane in Hickman County, Kentucky after a semi truck hit the railroad overpass near the 1-mile marker, according to the transportation cabinet.

This area is about a mile north of the KY 94 intersection near Bizzel Road.

