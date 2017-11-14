Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 41, Traders Point Christian 38
Avon 80, Terre Haute South 60
Bedford N. Lawrence 38, Bloomington South 32
Brownsburg 53, Mooresville 41
Brownstown 51, Trinity Lutheran 38
Carroll (Flora) 43, Clinton Central 20
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Huntington North 51
Central Noble 46, Bethany Christian 32
Clarksville 43, Rock Creek Academy 38
Clay City 65, Shakamak 44
Eastside 66, Hamilton 22
Elkhart Christian 39, Jimtown 19
Fremont 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 21
Ft. Wayne Concordia 46, E. Noble 23
Glenn 59, Culver Academy 20
Greencastle 53, Southmont 38
Greensburg 68, Shelbyville 27
Hamilton Hts. 68, Guerin Catholic 27
Indpls Manual 64, Providence Cristo Rey 20
Lawrenceburg 54, Oldenburg 37
Madison 58, S. Dearborn 30
Monroe Central 64, Wes-Del 19
N. Central (Farmersburg) 83, W. Vigo 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Indpls Park Tudor 38
Triton 23, Bremen 20
Union (Dugger) 44, White River Valley 41, OT
Winamac 58, Culver 24
|Lafayette Tournament
|First Round
W. Lafayette 63, Frankfort 28
|Winter Classic
Paris, Ill. 55, Rockville 24
