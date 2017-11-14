Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 41, Traders Point Christian 38

Avon 80, Terre Haute South 60

Bedford N. Lawrence 38, Bloomington South 32

Brownsburg 53, Mooresville 41

Brownstown 51, Trinity Lutheran 38

Carroll (Flora) 43, Clinton Central 20

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Huntington North 51

Central Noble 46, Bethany Christian 32

Clarksville 43, Rock Creek Academy 38

Clay City 65, Shakamak 44

Eastside 66, Hamilton 22

Elkhart Christian 39, Jimtown 19

Fremont 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 21

Ft. Wayne Concordia 46, E. Noble 23

Glenn 59, Culver Academy 20

Greencastle 53, Southmont 38

Greensburg 68, Shelbyville 27

Hamilton Hts. 68, Guerin Catholic 27

Indpls Manual 64, Providence Cristo Rey 20

Lawrenceburg 54, Oldenburg 37

Madison 58, S. Dearborn 30

Monroe Central 64, Wes-Del 19

N. Central (Farmersburg) 83, W. Vigo 48

Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Indpls Park Tudor 38

Triton 23, Bremen 20

Union (Dugger) 44, White River Valley 41, OT

Winamac 58, Culver 24

Lafayette Tournament First Round

W. Lafayette 63, Frankfort 28

Winter Classic

Paris, Ill. 55, Rockville 24

