One killed in Watterson Expressway accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a wreck on the Watterson Expressway.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. of a multi-vehicle accident near the 12 mile marker.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, crews found one driver injured. That person was transported to University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.