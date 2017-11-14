Papa John's apologizes for comments made about NFL players - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Papa John's apologizes for comments made about NFL players

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa Johns is apologizing for comments made about NFL players refusing to stand for the National Anthem. 

John Schnatter blasted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on November 1 in an investor conference call, blaming him for sinking pizza sales. Schnatter said Goodell was hurting his company and told investors "NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders."

On Tuesday, Papa John's Pizza said in a series of tweets "The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive. That definitely was not our intention. We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis — *explicit emoji* those guys."

After the comments Schnatter made on November 1, Papa John's stock fell more than six percent. 

