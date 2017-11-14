CVS says system slowed filling some prescriptions

Company officials say a system interruption is impacting some of its stores around the country. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Frustrated patients faced a second day of trouble getting prescription medications at CVS pharmacies on Tuesday.

Company officials say a system interruption is impacting some of its stores around the country.

CVS said on Twitter that all of its pharmacies are able to fill prescriptions.

But there appears to be some conflicting reports as some on Twitter on Tuesday evening claiming CVS is still unable to fill prescriptions.

