Parents of newborn baby killed in crash

Michael Reynolds is now caring for his nephew. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Dakota Reynolds Jr. was 11-days-old when his parents died. (Source: Family photo)

Dakota Reynolds, 23, and his fiancé April Bryant were on the way to get their newborn when they died in a crash. (Source: Family photo)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - 11-day-old Dakota Reynolds Jr. will never know his parents.

"I hope one day soon I'm able to take care of him like his dad would," Michael Reynolds said.

Dakota Reynolds, 23, and his fiancé April Bryant, 20, were killed on South Dixie Highway in Glendale on Sunday night.

Dakota was Michael's younger brother.

"You know we had dinner, he came over for the football game, and he left to go get the baby at about 6:30 p.m. I'd say," Michael said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tire marks in the grass are all that's left of the scene.

Police said for some reason Reynolds' car spun out of control, entered the northbound lane and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

"I'm still trying to get the release of his vehicle and get some type of idea of what happened," Michael told us. "They left my house so happy."

Michael is trying to remember the couple that way.

"Everything around me is moving but my life has just stopped," he said.

However, he must begin his life again for his nephew.

Kentucky State Police investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

If anyone would like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.

