The Latest: Gunman's mother says son was frustrated by feud

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Investigators view a pickup truck involved in a deadly shooting at the Rancho Tehama Reserve, near Corning, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. A gunman driving stolen vehicles and choosing his targets at random opened fire "wi...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Yellow tags mark where bullet casings found at one of the scenes of a shooting spree at Rancho Tehama Reserve, near Corning, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Law enforcement says that five people, including the shooter were ...

(Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP). This is one of seven crime scenes in the mass shooting in Rancho Tehama near Red Bluff, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators are trying to d...

(Jim Schultz/The Record Searchlight via AP). Crime tape blocks off Rancho Tehama Road leading into the Rancho Tehama subdivision south of Red Bluff, Calif., following a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Two women embrace outside Rancho Tehama Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Corning, Calif. Authorities said, a gunman choosing targets at random, opened fire in a rural Northern Califor...

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on deadly shootings in Northern California (all times local):

8 p.m.

The mother of the gunman who killed four people during a shooting rampage in Northern California said he called her a day earlier and told her "it's all over now."

Kevin Neal's mother told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday from her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, that her son was frustrated by constant feuding with his neighbors and told her "I'm on a cliff and there's nowhere to go."

Neal's mother, who would only use her first name Anne, said she posted bail in January after her son was charged with stabbing one of the neighbors.

She was unaware of his connection to Tuesday's rampage in the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve until contacted by AP.

Police have declined to identify the shooter until his relatives are notified but confirmed the same man was charged with the January assault. The district attorney, Gregg Cohen, told the Sacramento Bee the man in that case is Kevin Neal.

___

7:15 p.m.

A parent says he was in a Northern California classroom when bullets smashed through the window and hit a student.

Coy Ferreira tells KRCR-TV that he was dropping off his daughter for kindergarten at the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve on Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted and a secretary ran out and yelled for the kids to race inside.

Ferreira says he wound up in a classroom where 14 students cowered under desks while shots rang out for what seemed nearly a half-hour.

He says some bullets hit the windows and a boy was shot in the chest and foot. His family tells KRCR-TV that he's in critical condition.

Authorities say the school was one of several targets of the gunman, who killed four people and injured at least 10 before authorities killed him.

___

6 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman tried to get into rooms at a California elementary school with the intent of shooting children but that workers initiated a lockdown that saved lives.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says school officials heard shots being fired and immediately locked down Rancho Tehama School in a tiny, rural town Tuesday.

He says it was "monumental" that school workers took the action they did and there is no doubt in his mind they saved the lives of countless children.

Authorities say the gunman, who hasn't been identified, killed four people and wounded at least 10 others, including a child after he opened fire at the school.

___

4:35 p.m.

Authorities say one of four victims killed by a gunman on a shooting rampage was a neighbor he was accused of assaulting in January.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the neighbor had a restraining order against the gunman. He says the neighbor was a woman but gave no other details.

Authorities say the gunman, who hasn't been identified, killed four people Tuesday and wounded at least 10 others, including a child at Rancho Tehama School.

___

4 p.m.

At least a dozen evidence technicians wearing white coveralls and yellow boots are working at an elementary school in Northern California that was attacked by a gunman on a shooting rampage.

Authorities say the gunman, who has not been identified, killed four people Tuesday and wounded at least 10 others, including a child at Rancho Tehama School.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the gunman opened fire onto the school and at six other spots throughout the rural community "without provocation" before two officers fatally shot him.

The school, hidden behind by pine trees, was blocked off with yellow crime-scene tape as FBI agents helped process the scene.

___

1:50 p.m.

The assistant sheriff in Northern California says a gunman opened fire "without provocation" in a rural town, killing four people and wounding 10, before police fatally shot him.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators are trying to determine a motive in the shootings Tuesday in the small community of Tehama Ranch Reserve.

Johnston says the gunman shot a person, stole a pickup truck and went on a shooting rampage. He says after crashing the truck, the suspect hijacked a second vehicle and kept shooting people at random, including children.

There were seven shooting scenes in all. Johnston says police have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Johnston says the gunman was involved in a domestic violence incident Monday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he is "deeply saddened" to learn of a series of shootings in Northern California that has resulted in the loss of multiple lives and injuries to children.

Pence is praising "courageous" law enforcement officers responding in Tehama County. He says the Trump administration will continue to monitor the situation and will provide federal support to local officials.

He said on Twitter: "We pray for comfort & healing for all impacted."

Local authorities say five people have been killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. One was shot at an elementary school.

___

1 p.m.

A witness to a series of deadly shootings in rural Northern California says the gunman shot at a truck in front of him as he was dropping off his three kids at school.

Salvador Tello said Tuesday that he also saw a dead woman lying on a street about a quarter-mile from Rancho Tehama School. He says the woman's husband was beside her and had been shot in the leg.

Tello says he was about three blocks from the school when bullets tore into the truck. He made his kids get down and slammed his vehicle into reverse.

Tello says the gun must have been large because the bullets made "big holes" in the truck carrying several men.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets.

___

1 p.m.

At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.

Enloe Medical Center says in a statement that five people were treated there and that three have been released. Spokeswoman Nicole Johansson says three of the patients were minors.

Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings.

The Record Searchlight reported two more victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.

The hospitals haven't released the extent of the injuries.

___

12:25 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown says he and his wife, Anne, are saddened by the shooting in a rural northern part of the state that "shockingly involved schoolchildren."

Brown offered their condolences to the families who lost loved ones and said they are united with all Californians in grief.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says five people were killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. Hospital says they are treating seven people, including three minors.

Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets.

___

11:50 a.m.

Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.

Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

___

11:35 a.m.

At least seven children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left at least three others dead.

Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said the hospital is treating four people Tuesday, including three minors.

She said one patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Chico, about 50 miles southeast of the shootings. Johansson provided no other information.

Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings.

___

11:15 a.m.

A man says his roommate is among the victims in Northern California and that his neighbor was the gunman.

Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.

He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.

Flint says he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.

Authorities say a shootings at multiple locations have left three people dead and several others wounded, including students at an elementary school.

___

11:15 a.m.

A Northern California hospital says it's treating three people shot in a rural neighborhood.

Authorities say three people were killed and several wounded at multiple locations, including an elementary school about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Marcy Miracle, a spokeswoman for Mercy Medical Center in Redding, declined further comment.

Redding is about 50 miles north of where the shootings occurred.

___

10:40 a.m.

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

It's not clear if the shooter is included among the dead Tuesday.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

