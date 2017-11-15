Bardstown PD adds two former LMPD officers

Retired LMPD Major Kevin Thompson (left) and retired LMPD Lieutenant Joe Seeyle are sworn in to the Bardstown Police Dept. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - New Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig is bringing in help from her old department.

The former Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief hired two LMPD colleagues.

Tuesday, the department swore in retired Major Kevin Thompson and retired Lieutenant Joe Seeyle. Both joined the BPD as assistant chiefs.

Kraeszig talked Tuesday about laying out a 90-day training plan for the department, and how the Louisville veterans will help.

"That brings in 44 years of experience - the institutional knowledge, the supervisory skills and the things that they're going to be able to bring to the officers is immeasurable," Kraeszig said.

She added one of her big focuses is transparency for the department, which was criticized heavily in recent years.

She became chief in September of this year.

