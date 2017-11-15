Budweiser goes back to Prohibition to compete in beer market

Budweiser is releasing its Prohibition-era Repeal and Reserve beer for the holidays. The bottles are shorter and the alcohol content is higher. (Source: CNN/Budweiser)

(CNN) - Americans’ tastes are changing. On tap, there are fancier craft beers and micro brews, wine and spirits. Instead of a good old Budweiser.

Even when “America” was branded on bottles and cans, this Bud wasn’t for most people. Last quarter, Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, reported sales in the US dropped more than 5 percent.

And it’s not just Budweiser. The makers of Coors Light and Miller Lite also saw sales slump nearly 3 percent last quarter.

So to kick-start sales, Budweiser plans to turn back time, releasing its old Prohibition-era lager - 1933 Repeal and Reserve Amber Lager.

The throwback beer will be shipped in short, stubby bottles and will have a higher alcohol content than regular Bud, with 6.1 percent alcohol by volume, up from the regular 5 percent. The company said the limited-edition recipe was created by its founder, Adolphus Busch, to serve to his friends and was sold only in St. Louis.

Budweiser hopes the nostalgia, along with the higher alcohol content, may make the holiday season a little sweeter for the company.

