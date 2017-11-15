4 arrested in beating of Madisonville woman

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the beating of a Madisonville woman outside the gas station where she worked.



35-year-old Antione Doss, 34-year-old Candis Doss, 33-year-old Deidre Allen and 51-year-old Theresa Hall were all booked into the Hopkins County Jail Tuesday night on fourth-degree assault charges.

The assault happened last Tuesday, and it was recorded on a cell phone.

The video shows Kella Gross being dragged to the ground and beaten by the group. She told police she had been trying to break up a fight before that happened.

Gross was hurt but was released from the hospital quickly.

