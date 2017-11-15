NKY high school senior hit by vehicle, critically hurt

A senior at Walton Verona High School suffered life threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle at a Northern Kentucky intersection Wednesday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Air Care flew Hunter Donovan, 17 of Walton to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Mary Grubbs Highway and Town Center Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

The teen was attempting to cross the road when a westbound 2005 GMC Envoy in the left lane struck him as the traffic light was green, sheriff's officials said.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Tara Koors 51, of Walton, was not hurt.

She stopped, talked with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation, sheriff's officials said.

The teen's family was notified of his injuries.

Walton Verona High School officials referred FOX19 NOW to the board office where district officials declined immediate comment.

