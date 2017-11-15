Fort Wright leaders urge parole board to keep convicted murderer in prison

The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.More >>
The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.More >>
A Shreveport woman is gaining attention after her choice in discipline was widely praised by residents.More >>
If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy.More >>
A woman fired from her job after she flipped off President Donald Trump's motorcade is the subject of a wildly successful GoFundMe fundraiser. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe fundraiser for Juli Briskman has raised $97,000 and continues to grow. Briskman was fired from Akima, LLC in October after the photo of her giving the one-finger salute to the president's motorcade as it made its way back to the White House from a golf outing went viral. In an interview with ...More >>
