Fort Wright leaders urge parole board to keep convicted murderer in prison

Barbara Ross, left, of Bellevue, with her back to the camera, gets a hug from Barbara Briede of Fort Wright at Mother of God church during a prayer service sponsored by Kentuckians Voice for Crime Victims in April 1997. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer file)

The residents of Fort Wright and their elected leaders are working to keep a man convicted of brutally murdering a young woman in their community 25 years ago locked up.

City Council is expected to pass a resolution Wednesday urging the Kentucky Parole Board to deny release for Carlos Faulkner.

Faulkner, 50, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and burglary in the Sept. 20, 1992 slaying of Lesley Briede at her Fort Henry Drive home.

She was beaten with a barbell and then stabbed 39 times.

Back in 1992, Kentucky had no life sentence without parole, so Faulkner was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

His first parole hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Briede's vicious slaying devastated her close-knit, family community and galvanized her relatives to work with state lawmakers to pass the "Briede Bill" allowing for life sentences without the possibility of parole.

But it can't be applied to previous cases, so now city leaders are speaking out to raise awareness that Faulkner must not be released.

"Whereas the granting of parole to Carlos Faulkner - the man who committed what former Chief of Police Dan Kreinest called the 'worse crime and crime scene that I worked in 38 years of law enforcement' - would amount to a tremendous miscarriage of justice, a mockery of the effort of Lesley's family and friends to pass the 'Briede Bill,' a devastation to the Fort Wright community, and a threat of significant danger to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the City Council for the City of Fort Wright adamantly opposes the release of Carlos Faulkner and strongly urges the Kentucky Parole Board to deny his release so that he remains in prison for the rest of his life as a consequence of his intentional murder of Lesley Briede."

