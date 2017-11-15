Lane restriction planned for I-69 in Hopkins Co.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict southbound traffic to one lane along a section of Interstate 69 in Hopkins County on Thursday.

Southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along I-69 between the KY 813 Mortons Gap Exit 108 Interchange and the I-69/WK Pkwy/Pennyrile Parkway Exit 106 Interchange to allow signage changes on two of the overhead panels.

All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane to facilitate the work.

The contractor plans to be working in this area between Exit 108 and Exit 106 starting around 9:00 a.m.

The contractor anticipates working in this area for about 4 to 5 hours.

