Inmates helping build Henderson Habitat home

There's another Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Henderson County and it's sponsored by the sheriff's office.

It's the first time they've done this, and they've discovered it's quite an undertaking. In fact, it's too much work for deputies, so inmates are helping out.

The house is located at 5th and Alves Street in Henderson.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady said it started as a way to get his deputies more involved in the community, but it turned out to be a "life lesson for both sides of the law."

"We do open arms up to anybody that wants to come and volunteer and help us because it's quite a task to build a house," said construction manager Larry McDowell.

The house the sheriff's office is sponsoring is a three bedroom home.

Originally, the sheriff imagined it would be deputies building this one thousand square feet structure, but with the daily patrol obligations, he realized more help was needed.

So, he made a call, and help arrived in orange coats.

"I ended up in jail for burglary," said Jonathon Johnson.

"I made a mistake and violated my probation and landed me back in jail," said Jesse Hardsock.

Jesse and Jonathon are inmates at the Henderson County Detention Center.

Normally, they would be in a locked facility, but three days a week, they've been recruited to come out and help make someone's dream of owning a home a reality.

"I thought that would be a good thing to do to pass my time and help someone who needs help and I thought I would enjoy it so I took it," said Hardsock.

But this chance at passing time in the fresh air turned out to be a wake-up call.

"I never thought that so many good people come out and volunteer their time on a home like this for someone who needs a home," said Hardsock. "A woman that works hard every day. She has a kid to take care of and these nice guys here are volunteering their time. I feel good about coming out and helping them."

Jesse and Jonathan said it's made them rethink what kind of person they want to be once they're released, which was exactly Sheriff Brady's goal in bringing them on to help.

"It's healthy mentally, emotionally, physically for them to get out," said Sheriff Ed Brady. "They're fine young men that are getting back on their feet and getting the skills that will hopefully help them on the right path once they are released."

And when they are released, both now have a better idea of what's next.

"I'm going to probably try and get into the union actually when I leave here and do around the same thing as this, " said Johnson.

"I'm gonna try to get a job and do right again, do right. That's my intentions. I'm sure it's going to work out, though," said Hardsock.

In the meantime, they'll continue to come out and help build this home, knowing they're changing the life of a family in the community, as well as their own.

The construction manager with Habitat said he's already seeing positive changes among the inmates. He hopes this will lead to them making better decisions.

He said they're aiming for the home to be done in Spring 2018.

