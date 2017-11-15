Centerstone Kentucky, Uspiritus sign letter of intent to merge

Emergency crews were called to a report of an accident on Bennettsville Road at Knob View Road around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.More >>
Two organizations are planning to merge to bring more opportunities to at-risk youth.More >>
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said a semi crossed over the median near the 50 mile marker and hit a passenger vehicle head-on around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. Nov. 14 at Republic Bank, 5250 Dixie Highway. Louisville Metro police say one of the suspects entered the bank and committed the robbery while the other waited outside in the getaway car.More >>
Derrick Wright, 30, was in court facing one charge when it was determined that a warrant was out for him on another charge, according to his arrest report.More >>
