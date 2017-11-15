Centerstone Kentucky, Uspiritus sign letter of intent to merge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two organizations are planning to merge to bring more opportunities to at-risk youth.

The Boards of Directors of Centerstone Kentucky and Uspiritus announced Wednesday they signed a letter of intent to merge.

“This potential merger is a unique opportunity to fundamentally reinvent and strengthen services for our neediest children,” Centerstone Kentucky’s President and CEO Tony Zipple said in a press release. “It will create the most extensive and effective system of evidence-based care in the state. Centerstone is excited to take this step with Uspiritus, and we look forward to providing real solutions for the children and families who depend on our care and support.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Friends of Eastern Cemetery burglarized, over $20,000 in equipment stolen

+ Parents of newborn baby killed in crash

+ A Toy Bowl trip through tears - The Bryce Heitmann Story

Uspiritus President and CEO, Abbreial Drane said in a press release, “Our vision is to create a continuum of care that gives foster children the treatment and services they need to be productive adults and reduce the high-cost of placing children in residential and institutional treatment. Our merger, if finalized, will be a huge win not only for the children of our Commonwealth, but the state itself. As one organization, we will be able to enhance care for the children and families in our communities and improve how behavioral healthcare is delivered nationwide.”

Uspiritus would change its name to Centerstone as part of the deal. The process to finalize the deal is expected to conclude this spring.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.