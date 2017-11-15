Shuttle service to offer route between Owensboro and Evansville

It will now be much easier to get from Owensboro to Evansville.

NashVegas Bound, a shuttle service based in Owensboro, will announce their newest service Wednesday.

The shuttle will go from Owensboro and drop passengers off at the Tropicana Casino in downtown Evansville.

The shuttle will run four times each day Friday through Sunday and will cost $20 per person for a round trip.

The pickup spots in Owensboro will be at the old Kmart on West Parrish Avenue, the end of the Meijer parking lot on Heartland crossing, as well as the Hampton Inn for any hotel guests.

Passengers can also enjoy special vouchers from Tropicana if you spend five hours at the casino. If arriving before 2:30 in the afternoon you will receive a lunch buffet voucher as well a $5 play card. If arriving after 2:30, you will receive a dinner voucher for $10,95.

Tune in to 14 News tonight as we cover the ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.