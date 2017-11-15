NKY group presents veterans with 'Quilts of Valor'

A local group of women presented six veterans with "Quilts of Valor" in Alexandria on Monday.

It's part of a nationwide program that was started in 2003 by a woman who wanted to give her son, who was in the military, a quilt.

"We donate the time and the material, we cut it, we sew it and it really is made from love," said Sue Neltner. "In the last two presentations we've been able to present to family members or good friends in hopes that at some point we will present to men or women we may not even know."

The women get together once a month to work on the quilts.

The group hopes to continue making quilts for any veteran who would like one.

For more information on the Northern Kentucky chapter of Quilts of Valor, contact Diane Taylor at 859-393-6085 or email at dtaylor92652@gmail.com.

