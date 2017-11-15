NKY group presents veterans with 'Quilts of Valor'

The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.More >>
The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.More >>
A Shreveport woman is gaining attention after her choice in discipline was widely praised by residents.More >>
A Louisiana man who has spent nearly 50 years in prison will be freed after a judge overturned his conviction in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse.More >>
