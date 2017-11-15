1 dead in crash on I-64 near Frankfort

Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said a semi crossed over the median near the 50 mile marker and hit a passenger vehicle head-on around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 64 near Frankfort.

Melton said someone in the car died, but did confirm whether it was the driver or a passenger.

The semi was hauling steel and overturned. The condition of the semi driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lanes on I-64 are closed. Drivers in the area should expect delays.



