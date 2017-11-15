2 charged in robbery outside Dixie Highway bank

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify details about the robbery.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men are in custody for the armed robbery of a person that happened outside a bank in Pleasure Ridge Park.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m., Nov 14 in the parking lot of Republic Bank, 5250 Dixie Highway. Louisville Metro police say one of the suspects, Calieb A. Carroll, 19, of Louisville, robbed an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant while she was there on store business. The other suspect, Samuel L. Anderson, 26, waited in and drove the getaway car.

After being read his Miranda rights, detectives said Anderson gave them a statement admitting to his role in the robbery.

Carroll and Anderson were both booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Pleas of not guilty were entered at their arraignments this morning.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead in crash on I-64 near Frankfort

+ Deputies tase suspect in Louisville courtroom

+ Friends of Eastern Cemetery has $20K+ in equipment stolen

In addition to the robbery charge, Carroll was arrested on a warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception. The warrant says Carroll used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a beverage at a restaurant. After receiving change, Carroll was recorded on store surveillance video handing some of the money back to the employee/cashier, who put it in her pocket. Police say the employee was the girlfriend of Carroll.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.