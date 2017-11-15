Agency: Texas chemical plant unprepared for Hurricane Harvey

By REESE DUNKLIN
Associated Press
Federal investigators say they've seen no signs that a Houston-area chemical plant that flooded and partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey considered moving its highly unstable compounds offsite as a precaution.
Arkema Inc.'s emergency response plan listed flooding as a risk there but offered little direction. Records show it says "care shall be taken to be sure water is kept out" of buildings.
As Harvey dumped record-setting rain last August, Arkema's plant lost power. Backup generators, sitting just 2 feet above ground, were engulfed. Refrigeration systems ultimately failed, leading organic peroxides there to warm and destabilize.
U.S. Chemical Safety Board Chairwoman Vanessa Allen Sutherland said Wednesday at a news conference that "the facility was not prepared for such heavy rainfall." She mentioned relocating chemicals as a measure companies might use.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
A new analysis says a surge in suicide rates and depression among U.S. teens may be linked with rising social media use.More >>
A new analysis says a surge in suicide rates and depression among U.S. teens may be linked with rising social media use.More >>
A retired Air Force general says an order from the president to launch nuclear weapons can be refused by the top officer at U.S. Strategic Command if that order is determined to be illegalMore >>
A retired Air Force general says an order from the president to launch nuclear weapons can be refused by the top officer at U.S. Strategic Command if that order is determined to be illegalMore >>
President Donald Trump is heading home following an extensive tour of Asia that he says has been "tremendously successful."More >>
President Donald Trump is heading home following an extensive tour of Asia that he says has been "tremendously successful."More >>
Beetle may help southern states control the Chinese tallow, a 'super invader' tree with toxic leaves and no U.S. predatorsMore >>
Beetle may help southern states control the Chinese tallow, a 'super invader' tree with toxic leaves and no U.S. predatorsMore >>
Yet another woman has emerged to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970sMore >>
Yet another woman has emerged to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970sMore >>
Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen peopleMore >>
Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen peopleMore >>
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.More >>
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.More >>