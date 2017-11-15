Woman dies after crashing into tree

Emergency crews were called to a report of an accident on Bennettsville Road at Knob View Road around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A woman who died after she crashed into a tree has been identified.

Emergency crews were called to a report of an accident on Bennettsville Road at Knob View Road around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

When officers arrived, they found Beth Palmer, 45, of Pekin, Indiana, had driven off the roadway and hit a tree.

Palmer was taken to Floyd Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Noel said Palmer was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

