Man suspected of convenience store robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man suspected of robbing a convenience store three days ago is now in custody.

Louisville Metro police arrested Nicholas A. Johnston, 23, of Louisville, on Nov. 14. He is charged with one count of robbery.

Around 11:45 a.m., Nov. 11, LMPD detectives say Johnston entered the Circle K at 8801 Old Third Street Road armed with a knife and demanding cash.

When he was arrested, police said Johnston was wearing clothing seen on the suspect in surveillance video.

Johnston is also being held at Louisville Metro Corrections for probation violation.

