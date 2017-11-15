Kentucky State Police search for escaped inmate

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man has escaped from a Kentucky jail.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Kentucky State Police are searching for Dakota Reeder, of Simpsonville, who police say escaped from Marshall County Jail on Monday night.

It's unclear what Reeder was in jail for. He's not currently listed in online records for Marshall County inmates.

