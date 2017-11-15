Closure planned on Spottsville bridge

An attorney for embattled Metro Councilman Dan Johnson responded candidly on Wednesday to the council's notice of alleged violations, saying the document was written so poorly that it's difficult to enforce.More >>
Two organizations are planning to merge to bring more opportunities to at-risk youth.
Authorities say a 20-year-old man has escaped from a Kentucky jail.
The robbery happened Nov. 11 when a man entered the Circle K at 8801 Old Third Street Road armed with a knife and demanding cash.
Emergency crews were called to a report of an accident on Bennettsville Road at Knob View Road around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.
