Closure planned on Spottsville bridge

There's new information on upcoming work planned on the Spottsville bridge.

Highway department officials tell us they plan to close the bridge at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 1 to begin repairs.

They are required to have the bridge open to traffic at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 4. The will close the bridge again the following weekend for more work.

During the closure, traffic will have to detour via the Audubon Parkway.

