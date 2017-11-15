Traffic backup clearing as crews clear crash on I-71 near downtown

From Air 3 we saw a passenger car and semi truck were involved. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The wreck has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The WAVE 3 News network of SkyTrack Cameras captured a major traffic backup just east of downtown Louisville during the Thursday evening commute.

A crash left Interstate 71 South closed near Zorn Avenue, just east of downtown. It appears that a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle were involved.

Commuters heading toward Interstate 71 North and Interstate 64 East also were in bumper-to-bumper traffic as of 4:50 p.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

There were injuries but everyone is expected to survive.

I-71 S is back open as of 5:30 p.m.

