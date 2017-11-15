Dan Johnson's attorney writes scathing response to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An attorney for embattled Metro Councilman Dan Johnson responded candidly on Wednesday to the council's notice of alleged violations, saying the document was written so poorly that it's difficult to enforce.

Facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment, Johnson was nearly removed from the council, but the body voted instead to censure him rather than show him the door.

Among the council's stipulations is a ban from City Hall for Johnson, with the exception of regularly scheduled meetings, plus 20 minutes before and after.

Two weeks ago, however, witnesses told council members that Johnson was seen still in City Hall 28 minutes after his removal hearing.

Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam, wrote that if Johnson took longer than 20 minutes to depart, "it was both inadvertent and unintentional; and was unavoidable if Councilman Johnson was to keep away from the press and the members of the Charging Committee." (Scroll down to read the full response)

McAdam continued to blast the agreement.

"This inartfully drafted provision is so vague and ambiguous as to be virtually without meaning or enforceability," he wrote.

A three-member panel consisting of Barbara Shanklin, Barbara Sexton Smith and Rick Blackwell will meet Friday to debate whether to remove Johnson in light of the alleged violation of the agreement.

(Read McAdam's full response)

