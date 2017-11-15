Man arrested in shooting that killed 2 at Atlanta concert

ATLANTA (AP) - Police in Atlanta have made an arrest in a shooting at a rap concert that left two people dead.

Atlanta police said in a news release that 23-year-old Jonathan Bautista has been charged with two counts of murder. He was arrested Wednesday in the city of Social Circle, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

The shootings happened late Sunday at The Masquerade club at Underground Atlanta. Police said someone in the crowd got angry and began shooting after two people climbed onstage between performances. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other perished after being taken to a hospital.

Two other people suffered non-life threatening wounds to their feet and ankles.

It was not immediately known if Bautista had an attorney to represent him.

