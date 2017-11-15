Dog rescued from burning house by Okolona, Zoneton firefighters

The owner was only able to grab one dog during the escape from the fire. (Source: Mike Allendorf, Okolona Fire)

Officials gave the dog oxygen until her breathing became normal. (Source: Mike Allendorf, Okolona Fire)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two WAVE Country fire agencies had a hand in rescuing a dog from a house fire on Wednesday.

Reports of the fire on Chesley Drive in Okolona came in around noon, according to officials.

The homeowner told officials she had two dogs, but was only able to escape with one of them, according to Okolona Fire Marshal Mike Allendorf.

Okolona Fire officials, with assistance from the Zoneton Fire Department, were able to rescue the other dog from inside the home, administering oxygen until she returned to normal breathing.

All Okolona and Zoneton fire trucks and command cars carry the animal rescue breathing equipment used in the rescue.

It took around 15 minutes to put out the fire, according to Allendorf.

