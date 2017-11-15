Lawmaker, gun safety expert push to hold gun owners responsible for injuries to kids

Gun safety issues are front and center since a child shot himself inside a car in this parking lot Monday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As a two-year-old clings to life in a Louisville hospital, gun safety remains a hot topic, bringing advocates and lawmakers together to push for change.

Monday, a toddler grabbed a gun while sitting in his parents' car with his mother and sibling, and accidentally shot himself in the head. The boy is still in critical condition at Norton Children's Hospital, according to police.

WAVE 3 News learned it is rare that a gun owner is held accountable when a gun isn't property secured and a child becomes a victim. One lawmaker and a Louisville man who has experienced the loss of a child want to change that.

Luther Brown of Little Hands Little Feet, has been a long time advocate of gun safety. Brown talked about it even before the issue became personal.

"That pain I think I share privately with myself," Brown said. "It hurt so bad inside."

Brown's eight-year-old grandson was Andre O'Neal Jr. They called him Baby Dre. He was shot and killed in January 2016.

Elgin Anders Jr. said he had barbecue sauce on his fingers when he pulled a gun out of his pocket. The gun fired. The bullet hit and killed Andre.

Brown gives out free gun locks to people in the community through his organization Little Hands Little Feet Gun Safety and Violence Prevention Program, so no one becomes a victim.

"When a parent tells me I have a gun for protection in my home and I say, 'Do you have children in your home?' She says, 'Yes but my kids don't know where my gun is.' They are really mistaken," Brown said. "Protecting children is the best thing we can do."

Democrat Representative Jim Wayne of Louisville thinks protecting kids can happen through the passage of a new law.

"The purpose of the bill is to emphasize gun safety," Representative Wayne explained. "It's not an attempt at gun control."

The bill would require gun owners to secure their guns if minors are present. Improper firearm storage would be a Class B misdemeanor if the child gets access to the weapon. The charge would rise to Class A misdemeanor if the minor uses the weapon resulting in injury or death.

"It would be punished with a misdemeanor, not a felony," Representative Wayne said. "Because we don't think people who have suffered the tragedy of losing a child being injured with a gun should also have to face serious legal issues. But we do think it's important to have some punishment."

The bill that Representative Wayne is pushing for will not be introduced until the beginning of the session in January.

And another tip, if your children are going to someone else's home, Luther Brown says it the parents responsibility to find out if the homeowners they are visiting have guns.

For more information on Little Hands Little Feed and how you can get a free gun lock, contact Luther Brown.

