Some AT&T cell customers experiencing service outage

(RNN) – Twitter and various outage report websites are abuzz asking if AT&T is having outage issues with cellular service.

Reports are popping up across the U.S., with many reports coming out of larger cities. Some maps show a good portion of Texas without service, but the issue seems to be nationwide.

Affected customers are complaining they cannot receive calls nor make them. Many of the customer complaints are from iPhone owners. Text messaging, FaceTime, and FaceTime Audio do seem to work.

At 6:50 p.m. CT Tuesday evening, Anita Smith of AT&T Arkansas emailed Jonesboro, AR, station KAIT, writing, "We are aware of an issue affecting some users ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue."

Although AT&T hasn’t officially addressed the questions on social media, many Twitter users are saying once they rebooted their phones, the issues went away.

If you are having AT&T issues, restart your phone. Tell your friends. — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) November 15, 2017

However, the @ATTCares Twitter account is filled with replies to customer complaints.

Hmmm AT&T is not sure if they have an outage? We have phones not working here in Oakland https://t.co/IzMNwIJUXH — Amber Eikel (@AmberEikelKTVU) November 15, 2017

To check the status of outage reports, visit either downdetector.com/status/att/map/ or outage.report/att/map

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.