A life well lived: Michael White's Kentucky Recovery Resource Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We see the statistics in the war against drugs every day.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 21.5 million American adults (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in 2014. Since then, the numbers have been steadily rising.

Drug abuse and addiction cost the American society close to $200 billion in healthcare, criminal justice, legal, and lost workplace production/participation, according to the Office on National Drug Control Policy. Those statistics are important, but highlighting the battles won in this war on drugs is even more vital.

One of those stories of triumph is a WAVE Country man living in the West End of Louisville, Kentucky.

Michael White’s life story is one to celebrate. He was a successful entrepreneur, a high-profile citizen, a father and a true philanthropist. He was also a recovering addict who spent his sober life working to save the lives of others.

His recovery and the choices he made in his life are still saving others caught in the grip of addiction. Aileen Bryant-Wales said she is grateful to have had a role-model like White.

“He wanted to come back and reach down to people just like himself and pull them up,” Bryant-Wales proclaimed proudly. “We're in the West End of Louisville. On the left side of us is death and destruction and on the right side of us is death and destruction. Right there in the middle there's a safety zone.”

That safety zone is a product of Michael White’s hard work to aid those in need. He created the Kentucky Recovery Resource Center as a beacon of hope for addicts, alcoholics and their loved ones. The center recovers the most precious resource on this planet - the hearts, souls and minds of people lost to drug addiction. He showed hope through the power of his example.

“There's a way out and we found it,” Bryant-Wales said with a smile.

White found the way out 23 years ago. As a teen, he began drinking liquor and at some point, added marijuana to the mix. By the age of 20 he was an alcoholic who reached for crack cocaine to intensify his high. After several arrests and prison terms in two states, White reached out to his friend and sponsor Darrell Wales to start a new life that would lead to his legacy.

“We opened a place called Our Father's House," Darrell Wales said. "Our sole purpose was to make sure we had a place where guys could receive education and treatment at an affordable rate.”

White and Wales started by saving the lives of the 26 men who signed up to live in the house and work the program.

“The next thing I know Mike started buying houses on the block," Wales laughed.

Those were the homes that would house recovery programs for Our Father's House, Divine Steps, Ladies of Promise and Maddie's House.

“The next thing you know we owned the whole block," Wales chuckled.

White also founded America's finest filters and Reno and White Contractors Inc.; two very successful companies, both employing recovering addicts.

“He hired people in recovery to work for him,” Bryant-Wales said.

Mentor and Kentucky Recovery Resource Center Board member Dick Wilson shared some insight on sobriety.

“You can be sober, but if you're just sober you don't have a job, you don't have an education, you don't have any guidance," Wilson said. "You don't have any direction what is the sobriety going to do for you.”

Being a recovering addict, White knew what it took in his own life and was willing to do all he could to get that to others in need. His programs include treatment, education, counseling, mentorship, housing, health care, employment and more.

“You're looking at a person that lost everything,” shared Bryant-Wales. “You’re looking at a person that’s been to prison three times.”

Bryant-Wales also lost custody of her children. Now she is a recovering addict and Vice-Chair of the Kentucky Recovery Resource Center.

“You're looking at a person now who don't have numbers on her name. I have credentials," Bryant-Wales said. "You have a person that went back and got their Masters.”

Bryant-Wales got everything back, including her family, and that's what Michael White dedicated his sober life to until his death in August of 2016.

“The day that he passed away, that morning I gave him his last report for the resource center,” Anthony Davis said.

As a recovering addict, he spends his time in the center sharing his talents and his experiences with those working to get back to a sober life.

“He worked until the very end,” Wales stressed.

Members from every corner of the community are working to keep White’s legacy alive.

“The people that stepped up to keep this place going, I'm grateful for them,” resident David Perkins said.

The Center has given him a place to stay, counseling and a new lease on life.

“We're 100% volunteer based,” Wilson boasted. “People have given themselves, their time, their talent and their treasures.”

The Kentucky Recovery Resource Center turned what was a mess in some people’s lives into a very powerful message.

“They've shown me a way out and I'm grateful,” Perkins said as he smiled and shook his head.

Michael White's Kentucky Recovery Resource Center is saving lives every day, but they need help. The center needs monetary donations as well as donations of time, talent and materials. They are located at 2501 West Market Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Click here for help or more information.

