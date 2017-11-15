New Albany murder suspect pleads not guilty in court

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Robert Scheckles Jr. pleaded not guilty to murder in court on Wednesday.

New Albany Police named Scheckles, along with Michael Baines III, as suspects in the murder of Eddie 'Benard' Hamilton, 33.

Hamilton was shot and killed in New Albany on November 5 after a fight at Mac's Hideaway.

Scheckles turned himself in to New Albany Police on Tuesday, more than a week after Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson named him as a suspect in the case.

Henderson said he plans to try both suspects together and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

"This is not a good place to commit that kind of crime because we'll put all of our resources toward seeing that justice is served," Henderson said. "That's my intent here."

Henderson also said previously released surveillance video, and witness interviews will play a big role in the case.

Hamilton's family was on the way to Louisiana for his funeral, so they could not present in court on Wednesday. The family of Scheckles was in the courtroom.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 948-5300.

