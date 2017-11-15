Downtown Louisville promoted with new music video

The new music video promotes downtown Louisville and the city's culture. (Source: Youtube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new music video promoting Downtown Louisville was released Wednesday.

Fourth Street Live! hosted a launch party for "I Go Downtown."

The video features several local musicians including Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams, cellist Ben Sollee and rapper Jecorey '1200' Arthur.

Louisville residents may notice lots of familiar faces including Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned, Sports Director Kent Taylor, and WAVE 3 News Anchors Shannon Cogan and Connie Leonard.

Mayor Greg Fischer makes a cameo at the end of the video, riding on a garbage truck.

