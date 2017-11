By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ev. Central 70, Boonville 53

Indpls Cathedral 46, Indpls Tech 8

Indpls Scecina 54, Indpls Howe 16

Kokomo 70, Cass 27

Lawrence North 75, Anderson 43

Lawrenceburg 65, Rising Sun 44

Triton Central 61, Monrovia 33

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.