2 pedestrians hurt in hit and run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were hurt when a car hit them as they crossed the street in downtown Louisville.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and Main Streets, according to MetroSafe.

Police say the car that hit the pedestrians did not stop.

Both people were rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to emergency crews on the scene. They are expected to survive.

It is not clear if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk when they were hit.

Witnesses told MetroSafe the car did not stop, but they were unable to provide a vehicle description.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story if we learn anything new.

