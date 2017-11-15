Dixie Hwy Construction: Cones and barriers to leave soon

On Dec. 15, all the cones, barrels and barriers are supposed to be gone. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the construction on Dixie Highway drags on, neighbors are growing tired of the cones, barriers and lane closures.

Michele Restainer describes the highway like many other neighbors.

"I am on this road going and coming and it's a nightmare," she said.

"In my injury practice, I've represented people who have been hurt on Dixie Highway that I think could have been prevented had they been more zealous in their efforts," Metro Council President David Yates said.

Yates is referring to the construction of the roadway's $14 million repaving project.

"I'm worried when I see little progress up and down the stretch," Yates said.

The construction is already more than a year behind schedule. Last summer, Hall Contracting of Kentucky received an extension.

They're currently facing a deadline. On December 15, all of the orange cones, barrels, and barriers are supposed to be gone.

"Come and get it now," Restainer said. "We know as the weather gets colder, the asphalt, you can't lay it. You can't do anything. So why drag this out another month?"

"We don't want them to lay asphalt if the conditions aren't correct," Yates said. "Last thing we want is a sub-par job."

Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet told the contractor they could work on Saturday and Sunday to speed up the process. However, that's only if the weather holds.

"If they're not working on it, they need to be able to clear it so people can drive up and down Dixie in a safer condition," Yates said.

The completion deadline for the project is May 15, for every day after, Hall Contracting will owe the city $25,000 in fines.

