Indiana woman arrested, accused of biting boyfriend's baby

BEDFORD, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana woman is accused of hitting and biting her boyfriend's child as a form of discipline.

Chelsee New, 29, is charged with battery of a minor, neglect and criminal confinement. All of the charges are felonies.

Indiana State Police said day care workers noticed numerous bruises and bite marks on the 23-month-old boy before contacting authorities. They believe the child sustained the injuries sometime between November 10 and November 13, according to ISP.

An investigation by the Department of Child Services and ISP revealed that New was babysitting for the child's father, Dakota Padgett, when the injuries occurred.

The child was taken to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for evaluation treatment and placed with the Department of Child Services, according to ISP.

