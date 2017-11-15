Louisville buys land for new soccer stadium - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville buys land for new soccer stadium

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
This is an rendering of what the new stadium may look like. (Source: Louisville City FC) This is an rendering of what the new stadium may look like. (Source: Louisville City FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just days after Louisville City FC captured the USL Cup, the city has taken the next step toward building the team a new soccer stadium in Butchertown.

This week the city paid $17.4 million to purchase most of the land.

A fourth deal is expected to close by the end of the week.

The site is off Adams Street, between Campbell and Cable.

Plans call for a 10,000 seat stadium, plus a hotel, office and retail space.

City leaders are preparing the TIF application, and plan to file it with the state shortly.

