Louisville buys land for new soccer stadium

This is an rendering of what the new stadium may look like. (Source: Louisville City FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just days after Louisville City FC captured the USL Cup, the city has taken the next step toward building the team a new soccer stadium in Butchertown.

This week the city paid $17.4 million to purchase most of the land.

A fourth deal is expected to close by the end of the week.

The site is off Adams Street, between Campbell and Cable.

RELATED STORIES

+ Louisville City FC wins USL Cup with late-game goal

+ Metro Council approves $30 million bond to build stadium

Plans call for a 10,000 seat stadium, plus a hotel, office and retail space.

City leaders are preparing the TIF application, and plan to file it with the state shortly.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.